COVID-19 cases are low, but doctors say to start thinking about your next booster

CHICAGO (CBS) – It might seem like there are more people receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis lately. So that got us at CBS 2 wondering if there has been an uptick in cases in Chicago.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov tried to find out.

Outbreaks are still happening but on a smaller scale. Still, experts said it's time to start thinking about the fall season.

Here's the good news when it comes to COVID-19 in the Chicago area:

"Right now, we're still seeing the lowest levels that we've seen with new cases since the beginning of the pandemic," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer at Cook County Public Health.

And here is the not-so-good news:

"We're still seeing COVID, though," said Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. "There's still people in the hospital. They still get it. They're still at risk of spreading it."

"I think as time goes by, we will see that COVID will evolve into more of a seasonality, a seasonal kind of boost," said Rubin.

That's especially as the summer winds down, and people head back to school and back indoors. Both Rubin and Bauer said being up to date on the COVID vaccines and boosters is still the best way to stay protected from getting really sick.

"Which means, they had the initial series, plus the booster, plus a bivalent booster," Rubin said.

But Cook County's senior medical officer said only 21% of county residents are fully vaccinated. Bauer said Lake County's rate is slightly higher at 25%.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the next booster, the monovalent booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will then recommend who should receive it.

"So it's not going to be a weaker or less effective vaccine," said Bauer. "It just means there's no longer a reason to include the original strain."

What if you're in the 75% or so who aren't up to date?

"Just go ahead and get the new one," Rubin said. "Get the monovalent when it comes out. Don't worry about catching up."

Both doctors CBS 2 spoke with also believe the CDC will recommend everyone get the new booster, especially those who are immunocompromised and people age 65 and older.