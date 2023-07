COVID-19 cases are low, but doctors say to start thinking about your next booster It might seem like there are more people receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis lately. So that got us at CBS 2 wondering if there has been an uptick in cases in Chicago. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov tried to find out. Outbreaks are still happening but on a smaller scale. Still, experts said it's time to start thinking about the fall season.