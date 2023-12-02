Oak Lawn police seeking information after couple robbed at gunpoint

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Oak Lawn police are asking the public for information after a couple was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of West 111th Street around 8:20 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in the Stoney Creek Promenade parking lot.

Responding officers met with a married couple who told them they were robbed of personal property by two armed male black offenders dressed in dark clothing while walking to their car, police said.

The robbers were last seen entering a waiting dark-colored sedan, possibly a brown Toyota Camry, occupied by two additional individuals. The vehicle then fled eastbound through the parking lot.

No injuries were reported. Investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information on those involved is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-7477.