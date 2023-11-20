Watch CBS News
Local News

Corruption trial against Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke continues Monday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Corruption trial of former Ald. Ed burke resumes with focus on Field Museum
Corruption trial of former Ald. Ed burke resumes with focus on Field Museum 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The bribery and extortion case against former 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke resumes Monday.

The government's case alleges Burke traded political favors for lucrative contracts for his law firm.

Burke's team says there was no quid-pro-quo, and Burke legally solicited his firm to those he did city work with.

The focus for Monday will be on the Field Museum.

Burke allegedly rejected museum officials' request for a fee increase after his goddaughter was denied an internship, prosecutors say. 

Last week, the jury of nine women and three men heard the first of the FBI's secretly recorded phone calls secured after tapping several of Burke's phones.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 8:56 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.