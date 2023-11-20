Corruption trial against Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke continues Monday

Corruption trial of former Ald. Ed burke resumes with focus on Field Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The bribery and extortion case against former 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke resumes Monday.

The government's case alleges Burke traded political favors for lucrative contracts for his law firm.

Burke's team says there was no quid-pro-quo, and Burke legally solicited his firm to those he did city work with.

The focus for Monday will be on the Field Museum.

Burke allegedly rejected museum officials' request for a fee increase after his goddaughter was denied an internship, prosecutors say.

Last week, the jury of nine women and three men heard the first of the FBI's secretly recorded phone calls secured after tapping several of Burke's phones.