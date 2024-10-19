Illinois State Patrol officer Corey Thompsen killed in 2-car crash near Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — An Illinois State Patrol officer has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Champaign County on Friday.

Authorities report that Corey Thompsen, 28, was involved in a crash on East Leverett Road at County Road 1300E in Champaign County.

Thompson was on duty around 3:42 p.m. finishing a traffic enforcement detail traveling east on East Leverett Road approaching Country Road 1300 E. A truck was traveling south on Country Road 1300 E. and stopped at the intersection with Leverett.

The truck then pulled into the roadway and hit Thompson's motorcycle.

He was rushed to the hospital after that crash Friday afternoon, but he died of his injuries. He had served five years with the state patrol.

The driver of the truck, Helen Torres, 32, of Thomasboro, Illinois, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Torres was cited for failing to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and with no valid driver's license.

Gov. JB Pritzker offered Thompson's wife and parents his condolences, saying "he should have had a long life of service ahead of him. His family and loved ones will be in the thoughts of Illinoisans across our state tonight. May his memory be a blessing."

Before this crash, Illinois State police say 19 troopers were involved in crashes this year, but none of those were fatal.