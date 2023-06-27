Video released from shootout that wounded off-duty CPD officer on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's police watchdog agency on Tuesday released video of a shootout that sent an off-duty officer to the hospital last month.

On May 31, the officer was driving in an alley behind the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue, on the Near West Side, when he stopped to get out of his car and move a trash can blocking the alley.

Video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows the officer firing shots after moving the dumpster blocking his path. No one else is visible in that video, but COPA released video from several different cameras in the area, showing several people running for cover, and several other people also firing shots.

At some point during the shootout, the off-duty officer was shot in the left forearm.

At the time of the shooting, interim Police Supt. Fred Waller said, after the officer moved the garbage bin blocking his path, and going back to his vehicle, about five people came up and started shooting. The officer got back into his vehicle, and returned fire, and was fired upon again, according to Waller.

The officer drove to safety, where officers recovered him, police said. His sport-utility vehicle was found nearby at Leavitt and Walnut streets with what appeared to be a bullet through the windshield. The officer was treated at Stroger Hospital.

COPA said it has been unable to determine who fired first, based on its review of the video. COPA also said it's unclear if the off-duty officer shot anyone.

"COPA initially reported, based on preliminary information received on scene, that the officer exited his vehicle and moved a dumpster, was fired upon by multiple subjects which led to the off-duty officer running back to his vehicle before returning fire, driving to a nearby location and calling 911," said COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator, Ephraim Eaddy. "After further review of third-party video and internal assessment, it is unclear and has not yet been determined that the officer was fired upon first. COPA will continue to evaluate the use of deadly force related to this incident and remain committed to transparency and a thorough investigation."

No one has been arrested in connection with the shootout.