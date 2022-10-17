Fundraiser held for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was shot and partially paralyzed during the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting

Fundraiser held for Cooper Roberts, who was shot and partially paralyzed during the Highland Park Ju

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People all over the northern suburbs came together Sunday to help out one of the youngest survivors of the deadly Highland Park parade shooting.

Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts was left partially paralyzed after being shot during that massacre, and he has a long road to recovery ahead.

Sunday friends, family and well wishers held a fundraiser at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Glenview. The event featured food, drinks, activities for the kids and raffle prizes, all to raise money to help Coopers family pay for medical expenses.

Organizers say their goal was to raise $50,000.

Over the summer a GoFundMe for Cooper raised more than $2 million.