Cooper Roberts, 8-year-old wounded in Highland Park mass shooting, in critical condition with infection, collapsed lung

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just days after regaining consciousness and being removed from a ventilator, an 8-year-old boy left paralyzed from the Highland Park mass shooting is back in critical condition, after developing a new infection and suffering a collapsed lung.

Cooper Roberts' spine was severed when he was shot at the July 4th parade in Highland Park last week, and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

On Friday, he was upgraded from critical to serious condition at University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, after a family spokesman said he was removed from a ventilator, had regained consciousness, and was asking to see his twin brother and his dog.

Tuesday afternoon, family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi said Cooper was back in critical condition, due to an infection and a partially collapsed lung.

"Cooper currently is spiking a fever and an elevated heart rate due to a new infection, which is being treated with medication," Loizzi said in an email.

A scan of Cooper's esophagus on Monday also revealed a tear in his esophagus has reopened, according to Loizzi.

"As a result, he is facing an urgent, complex, and lengthy surgery today to again attempt to repair his torn esophagus. This is his seventh surgery and is of particularly high risk given his age and current condition," Loizzi said.

Cooper's mother - Dr. Keely Roberts, the superintendent for Zion Elementary School District 6 – was also shot and wounded. Cooper's twin brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel.

We are also told doctors couldn't remove all of the shrapnel Luke's body. But Luke has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

Their mom, Dr. Roberts, was seriously injured - shot twice in the foot and leg area. She has had several surgeries, but the family spokesperson said when she learned her son's spinal cord was severed last week, she demanded to be released from the hospital where she was being treated so she could be at his side.

"After she received her second surgery, and then she received news that Cooper's spinal cord had been severed, she told her doctors and nurses that they should either discharge her, or she'd walk out on her own," Loizzi said.

Dr. Roberts may still need more surgeries.

Dr. Roberts' husband, Jason, was at the parade but was not injured. Cooper's and Luke's four adult sisters – Payton, Ella, Grace, and Emily – did not attend the parade.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. It's help they'll need for months moving forward.

The twins loved attending the parade. Cooper loves sports and baseball in particular, and is a big Milwaukee Brewers fan, Loizzi said.

During Friday's game, the Brewers hung a jersey with the name Roberts on the back in their dugout.

This jersey in the dugout is for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was wounded in the Highland Park shooting on July 4 and has been identified in reports as a “huge Brewers fan.” After hearing about his fandom, the club has been in contact with the family. pic.twitter.com/Szc0kVc7pp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 8, 2022

Meantime, the Zion Elementary School District board president issued a letter to parents reading in part:

"The District has received many offers of support from superintendents (active and retired) from throughout the region to assist us with short-term interim administrative assistance as we determine the best next steps as Dr. Roberts and her family take the time needed to heal from this devastating event. The Zion Elementary School District 6 Board of Education will have a special meeting early next week. We do not anticipate having additional information to share at that time. Moving forward, we will update our school community when we can.

"For seven years in Zion District 6 and other area school districts for many years prior, Dr. Roberts has done everything she can to support the needs of students and families in our community. Now, she and her family need our help and support. Please continue to keep the Roberts Family and all those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts."

"They're devastated, but they are focusing all of their energy on Cooper," Loizzi said. "It sounds like Cooper got that part of her in him, because he's fighting as hard as he can."

