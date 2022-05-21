Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, showers through the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Much cooler this weekend after a cold front went through last night, bringing us some heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms. The high today is a fooler. We're looking at 62 degrees but that's around 10 a.m. Temperatures will fall off about ten degrees by sunset. Showers and a thunderstorm or two.

Tomorrow brings back some sun. A high temperature that's well below the norm, coming in at 63. The week ahead stays cooler before the heat returns next week.

Stats

Normal High- 72

Yesterday's High- 86

Today's High- 62

Sunrise- 5:26am

Forecast

Today: Showers and a few thunderstorms. High of 62 this morning, but dropping about 10 degrees through the day.

Tonight- Low of 47 with showers wrapping up by midnight.

Sunday- A stray early morning shower, then sunny and cool, with a high of 63.

