Cooler day with sunny skies in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler day is ahead in Chicago.

Thursday's high temperatures will be in the upper 70s with sunny skies.

The sunny and dry stretch continues Friday and into the weekend.

Calm weather comes after a stormy start to the week with severe conditions that led to tornadoes.

The National Weather Service on this week was investigating 29 potential tornado tracks from the powerful and dangerous storms that hit the area both Sunday and Monday nights.

By Wednesday night, 25 tornadoes had been confirmed in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Sunday and Monday night. A total of 19 hit Monday alone, while six more were confirmed during the Sunday night storm.