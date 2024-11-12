Watch CBS News
Cooler day in Chicago with afternoon sunshine on Tuesday

By Laura Bannon

Cooler day in Chicago on Tuesday with afternoon sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler and sunny day is ahead for the Chicago area. 

It's a brisk morning with chilly northwest winds, with lows in the 30s and 40s with wind chill values in the 30s. 

25c009cd-d462-438a-98f4-cb5eeffca76b.png

After the morning clouds depart, the sun returns as temperatures struggle to warm to 50 degrees. Temperatures drop down to the 30s, closer to freezing outside of Chicago. 

A sunny start to Wednesday is expected but clouds quickly increase as shower chances increase. Best rain chance holds off until after dark. Scattered showers overnight into early Thursday morning. 

db26c3a3-9b2d-4f4c-aa5b-d6ea3c3587f1.png

Pleasant weather continues as sunshine returns Friday, highs in the upper 50s. Saturday's highs move near 60 degrees. 

A few showers are possible late Sunday, but mostly on Monday. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

