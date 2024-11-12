Cooler day in Chicago with afternoon sunshine on Tuesday

Cooler day in Chicago on Tuesday with afternoon sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cooler and sunny day is ahead for the Chicago area.

It's a brisk morning with chilly northwest winds, with lows in the 30s and 40s with wind chill values in the 30s.

After the morning clouds depart, the sun returns as temperatures struggle to warm to 50 degrees. Temperatures drop down to the 30s, closer to freezing outside of Chicago.

A sunny start to Wednesday is expected but clouds quickly increase as shower chances increase. Best rain chance holds off until after dark. Scattered showers overnight into early Thursday morning.

Pleasant weather continues as sunshine returns Friday, highs in the upper 50s. Saturday's highs move near 60 degrees.

A few showers are possible late Sunday, but mostly on Monday.