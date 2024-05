Cooler day ahead in Chicago with lingering showers

Cooler day ahead in Chicago with lingering showers

Cooler day ahead in Chicago with lingering showers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A major drop in temperatures Tuesday with rain continuing.

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the 50s with cooler breezes off the lake.

Scattered rain showers are expected throughout the day until skies clear up in the evening.

Sunshine returns Wednesday as warmer weather moves in with highs near 70 degrees.

Highs return to the 80s by the weekend.