First Alert Weather: Cool, sunny for Black Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little cooler but sunny for Black Friday shoppers.

CBS News Chicago

Sunshine sticks around into Saturday as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s.

Rain moves back in early Sunday morning and lingers for much of the day.

TODAY: SUNNY AGAIN BUT COOLER HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY LOW: 35

TOMORROW: SEASONABLY MILD, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE HIGH: 57

