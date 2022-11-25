First Alert Weather: Cool, sunny for Black Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little cooler but sunny for Black Friday shoppers.
Sunshine sticks around into Saturday as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Rain moves back in early Sunday morning and lingers for much of the day.
TODAY: SUNNY AGAIN BUT COOLER HIGH: 52
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY LOW: 35
TOMORROW: SEASONABLY MILD, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE HIGH: 57
