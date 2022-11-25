Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cool, sunny for Black Friday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little cooler but sunny for Black Friday shoppers. 

daypart-5-panel-today-6
CBS News Chicago

Sunshine sticks around into Saturday as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s. 

weekend-forecast-4
CBS News Chicago

Rain moves back in early Sunday morning and lingers for much of the day. 

futurecast-12km-region
CBS News Chicago

TODAY: SUNNY AGAIN BUT COOLER HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY LOW: 35

TOMORROW: SEASONABLY MILD, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE HIGH: 57

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-11
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 4:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.