Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer shot on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was shot Wednesday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.
The incident happened near 47th and Cicero Avenue.
It's unclear what the circumstances were of the shooting. The officer's condition was unknown but the fire department said the officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.