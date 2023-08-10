Watch CBS News
Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer shot on Southwest Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was shot Wednesday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The incident happened near 47th and Cicero Avenue.

It's unclear what the circumstances were of the shooting. The officer's condition was unknown but the fire department said the officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 10:05 PM

