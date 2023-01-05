Watch CBS News
First installment of Cook County property taxes due date moved to April

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County taxpayers are getting a little bit of a reprieve from making another payment on their property taxes.

The new due date for the first installment of property taxes will be April 3. Normally, they would be due in March.

The date was pushed back a month since the second installment of taxes for 2022 was just due at the end of the year.

Property tax bills are mailed twice a year.

