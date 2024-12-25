Christmas mass held at Cook County Jail, spreading message of hope and freedom

CHICAGO (CBS) — Every year, inmates at the Cook County Jail enjoy a holiday mass and service. As service wrapped Wednesday afternoon, three were given the gift of freedom.

Every year, a select few detainees have a chance to attend a service that provides a message of hope and support. Inside Division 11 at the Cook County Jail, there's joy and celebration. Over 100 low to medium-level detainees were met with holiday cheer and greetings as they filed in for Christmas mass.

"We have to let the city know that they are not forgotten, and we have to let them know they are not forgotten," said Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago.

For over a decade, Cardinal Cupich has led mass on Christmas day. This year's message is one of hope.

"Their liberties are restricted and taken away, but their humanity should never be taken away, and that's what I would hope that they would recapture here," he said.

In closing, detainees were greeted by members of the clergy, filling their souls with the nourishment of holy communion. Through song and prayer, messages are shared in a different service held by the Rainbow Push Coalition.

"Today, we wanted to, in keeping with the tradition, bring joy to a place where they don't necessarily see a lot of joy," Pastor Charlie Dates said.

Pastor Dates was joined by Rev. Jesse Jackson, his family, and others to bring joy not to the world but to this community for yet another year.

"I think the world is so full of despair and darkness, brokenness, and even on the faces of some of the men who are in the room, you could feel that there's a sense of being trapped by the decisions we made," he said.

Bonds were paid for three detainees who were locked up for failing to pay child support. Pastor Dates says this serves as a reminder that while mistakes happen, they can often lead to miracles.

"We wanted to be here to say God cares about them as persons and that justice matters. It's a great feeling. It's a great day."

The three detainees whose bonds have been paid will be processed, released, and hopefully able to enjoy a Christmas dinner with their loved ones.