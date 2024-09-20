Cook Co. leaders get COVID and flu shots, urging resident to do it too

CHICAGO (CBS)—Public officials displayed confidence as several Cook County leaders rolled up their sleeves for COVID-19 and flu shots, to increase vaccination rates to reduce hospitalizations and deaths this fall and winter.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and several elected officials are begging people to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines after some disappointing stats from last year.

Back then, less than 50% of adults got vaccinated for the flu, and only about one in five got their COVID booster. County leaders modeled their message on the idea that vaccines are key to preventing serious sickness.

"You want to be healthy, but you also want the person you ride the bus or train with, the person you meet in your office, you want everyone you come in contact to be vaccinated, to be in really good health because that improves your chance of maintaining your own good health," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The formula inside flu and COVID shots changes every year, which is why yet another stick in the arm is needed.

"Every year, tens of thousands of folks die of the flu. So, congratulations, you made it through the last flu season. But that was last flu season," said Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck of the Cook County Health Department.

Pharmacies like CVS seem to be readily stocked with immunization supplies, but be aware that some health clinics and doctors' offices offering the flu vaccine won't have the COVID booster for another few weeks.

"So that will require a separate scheduling to a separate site or pharmacy, and you know, my concern is that a lot of people may not be motivated to do that," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Infectious Disease Director, Endeavor Health Edward Hospital.

Saying never mind to the booster is not something the public can afford to do. Illinois is dark blue, illustrating the worst rating on a map of recent COVID deaths, showing more than 300 in the past three months.

"We've had quite a lot of COVID in July, August and September."

Dr. Jonathan Pinsky from Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville said the number of positive cases is starting to dip. He hopes the trend is boosted by COVID boosters.

"The vaccine is updated to more recent variants, so when you get vaccinated, your protection is more relevant," Pinsky said.

"I had COVID about two weeks ago," said Cook County Commissioner Michael Scott (2nd.)

If you, too, have the misfortune, there's some good news about COVID testing. The feds will once again mail out four free test kits per household.

Sign-ups start Monday, September 23. If you're feeling sniffly now, the expired COVID tests in your medicine cabinet may still be good to use because many manufacturers extended the expiration dates on the boxes.

Parents of young children don't have to wait for a pediatrician's appointment to get their children vaccinated. At CVS, pharmacists can vaccinate children as young as three for the flu and as young as five for COVID as long as an appointment is scheduled in advance.

At CVS locations with a Minute Clinic, a nurse practitioner can provide the COVID booster and flu vaccine to kids as young as 18 months.