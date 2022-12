Cardinal Blase Cupich to hold Christmas service at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich will visit the Cook County jail.

He'll host a special Christmas Day service for the inmates and staff.

The service begins at 9 a.m. in the 11th Division of the jail.