Cook County offers free cancer screenings to residents

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County will soon give all its residents a birthday present: free cancer screenings.

The new program was devised by Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (3rd,) who is a survivor of prostate cancer.

"This resolution will provide patients, whether insured or uninsured, the opportunity to receive a mammogram or a prostate cancer screening through Cook County Health at no cost to the patient," Lowry said.

He said he had to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket to learn his diagnosis, and he wants to prevent others from experiencing that same ordeal.

The initiative allows any Cook County resident to get screened for free at any county hospital or clinic within 30 days of their birthday.

It's expected to launch in January 2025. There are no details yet on how the county will pay for the service.