Cook County Commissioner John Daley remembers meeting Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago when he was 13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Commissioner John Daley (D-11th) was 13 years old when he met Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to Chicago in 1959, and he has fond memories to this day.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and one of the most enduring royal personalities the world has known, died Thursday at the age of 96.

Daley is also the 11th Ward Democratic committeeman, and the brother of retired Mayor Richard M. Daley and former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley. He and his brothers and sisters joined their parents – Mayor Richard J. and Eleanor "Sis" Daley – to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in her summer 1959 visit.

He was there when the Queen docked at Buckingham Fountain – at a site still known as Queen's Landing.

"I remember the yacht was way out further, and she came in – she came in, needless to say, on a smaller boat – and getting off, being greeted, and the massive amount of people who lined up Lake Shore Drive; the reception that she received as she stepped off," Daley said.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Royal tour of Canada and The United States. The Queen and Duke pictured arriving in Chicago. 6th July 1959. Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Daley said Queen Elizabeth II visited sites such as Navy Pier and the Museum of Science and Industry, but he most remembers the reception she received from the City of Chicago.

(Original caption) Riding through the city in the motorcade, Queen Elizabeth waves to the thousands of spectators on her arrival here 7/6/59. In center is Illinois Governor William G. Stratton. Next to the Governor is Chicago's Mayor Richard J. Daley. It is the Queen's first major stop on U.S. soil in her current tour and her first visit to Chicago. Bettmann

"Now, I'm 13 years old. You've heard of monarchs. You've read about them. But to actually see an individual who represented monarchy and represented another country was amazing – and as well as Prince Philip," he said. "Then fast forward, we went to the dinner that evening, and she was very interested in, with my brothers and sisters – where we were in school, our ages, and what we were interested in. And that's what I really remember her – each one of us, like questioning us individually about what we did and where we were in school."

Daley was also present when the Queen departed at Buckingham Fountain, and said the fireworks show was particularly spectacular among all he has seen.

There had been concerns about whether the Queen would be welcome in Chicago, Daley said.

"People were concerned about, would people protest the Queen of England coming into an Irish city? And there was none of that. There was none of that whatsoever," he said. "It was also the honor of the City of Chicago that she chose. They chose Chicago to visit. Now granted, she was going down the St. Lawrence Seaway, opening the St. Lawrence Seaway and visiting various cities and Canada. But that put Chicago really on the map with dignitaries coming, and after her, anyone who came to the U.S. always came to Chicago and they always had state dinners in honor of them."

Daley also met another member of the Royal Family in Chicago 37 years later. Princess Diana visited Chicago in 1996, and toured Cook County Hospital with Daley and other members of the Cook County Board.

Diana, Princess Of Wales Visits Cook County Hospital, Chicago, on June 5, 1996. Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

"She made certain that she met us. She wanted to see the patients of the hospital, and those who were seriously ill, and wanted to go into the children's section as well," Daley said of Princess Diana.

He said Princess Diana insisted on touring the hospital despite being called to move on to a reception in her honor.

It was only about 14 months that when Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash.