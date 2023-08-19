Watch CBS News
3 Cook County Clerk's Offices open for back-to-school birth certificates

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are just a few days until the first day of school for Chicago students.

The Cook County Clerk's Offices in downtown Chicago, Markham, and Maywood will be open Saturday for families can get birth certificates to finish their child's school registration.

The offices will be open until 2 p.m.

Documents will cost $15.

First published on August 19, 2023

