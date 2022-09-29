Watch CBS News
Cook Co. judge approves $100M class action settlement against Google

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of Illinois residents will get a check from Google after a Cook County judge approved a $100 million class action settlement.

Those who filed claims will receive about $154 each. The payout settles a lawsuit over Google's face grouping tool. The plaintiffs argued the tool violated Illinois privacy laws.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 11:27 AM

