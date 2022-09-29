Cook Co. judge approves $100M class action settlement against Google
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of Illinois residents will get a check from Google after a Cook County judge approved a $100 million class action settlement.
Those who filed claims will receive about $154 each. The payout settles a lawsuit over Google's face grouping tool. The plaintiffs argued the tool violated Illinois privacy laws.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.