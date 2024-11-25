Employee pepper sprayed in one of at least two Chicago convenience store robberies overnight

Employee pepper sprayed in one of at least two Chicago convenience store robberies overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A convenience store employee was pepper sprayed during a robbery in Old Town just 30 minutes before a similar robbery was reported in The Loop Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., police said two men went into OTT Convenience, in the 1600 block of North Wells Street. One of the men asked the clerk for an item behind the counter.

Police said the suspects then pepper-sprayed the 51-year-old clerk in the face and stole money from the cash register.

The store clerk refused medical attention.

Chicago police are investigating. No arrests have been made, and no descriptions of the suspects have been released.

About two miles away and nearly 30 minutes later, another convenience store robbery was reported.

A store clerk at 7-Eleven in The Loop, at Wells Street and Washington Street, told police four men entered the business and took multiple cash registers and other items.

Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

An employee at the scene told CBS News Chicago that the store would remain closed until the cash registers were replaced.

Police have not confirmed if the two robberies are connected.