Contractor dies after being electrocuted while working at Chicago water pumping station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A contactor was killed while working at a Chicago water pumping station Thursday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Central Park Pumping Station located in the 3500 block of West Fillmore Street in Homan Square.

Chicago police say the victim, a 63-year-old man, suffered an injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials said the victim was electrocuted.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Autopsy results are pending.