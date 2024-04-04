Contractor dies after being electrocuted while working at Chicago water pumping station
CHICAGO (CBS) – A contactor was killed while working at a Chicago water pumping station Thursday morning.
It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Central Park Pumping Station located in the 3500 block of West Fillmore Street in Homan Square.
Chicago police say the victim, a 63-year-old man, suffered an injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials said the victim was electrocuted.
No other injuries were reported.
Detectives were conducting a death investigation.
Autopsy results are pending.