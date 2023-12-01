Truck loses container after hitting overpass on Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A truck container fell onto the Bishop Ford Expressway near 134th Friday afternoon after the truck hit an overpass.

Illinois State Police said the load was too tall and the shipping container struck the bridge and became dislodged from the truck shortly before 4 p.m.

The container was blocking all of the southbound lanes on the expressway. A pickup truck struck the shipping container, but no injuries were reported.

The truck tractor did not immediately stop but was later found by ISP troopers farther south on I-94, police said.

Traffic was moving on the right shoulder. Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes.