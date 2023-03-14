Construction underway for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction is finally underway again on George Lucas' museum in Los Angeles.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art was supposed to open in 2021, but the pandemic delayed construction. Now it's scheduled to open in 2025.

The museum was supposed to be built in Chicago, but a conservation group caused the museum to look for a new city. Lucas and his wife, Chicago native Mellody Hobson, are paying for the museum which is expected to cost around a billion dollars.