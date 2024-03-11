Construction crews busy at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Work started at the Obama Foundation's athletic and conference center.

Construction crews were busy at the Obama Presidential Center's campus on Monday.

The athletic facility will be a hub for activities with studios, recreation, wellness, and community activities.

According to the Obama Foundation, it's one of four buildings and will house a premier gymnasium and other spaces.

There will also be spaces including "play areas, walking trails, and a sledding hill."

Last Thursday, Obama was in Chicago to get a first look at an immersive digital media exhibit on display inside the Obama Presidential Center.

Obama was seen briefly at McCormick Place for a preview of what's been called the most immersive and creative canvas to be on display at the center, titled "The Power of Words."

He sat in on briefings to cover the interior design of everything inside the museum, from the furniture to the cafe, a restaurant, and a retail store.

The canvas can be seen from many floors for those who visit. However, on Thursday, Obama only saw a 44-foot-tall mock-up built inside McCormick Place. The creators wanted to allow him to see how it would work as a multi-level canvas using seven projectors.

"The Obama Presidential Center is a platform to create positive change for our shared future. So we are creating innovative and immersive new forms of storytelling to help inspire people who visit the Center," said Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett.

The 19-acre Obama Presidential Center Museum campus is set to open in 2026.