Fmr. President Barack Obama visits future presidential center in Chicago for new exhibit

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama was in Chicago on Thursday to get a first look at an immersive digital media exhibit that will be on display inside the Obama Presidential Center.

Obama was expected to arrive at McCormick Place around 4 p.m. for a preview of what's been called the most immersive and creative canvas to be on display at the center titled "The Power of Words."

An 88-foot-tall canvas covers four stories and will serve as an interior wall inside the museum. The canvas will feature quotes from Obama's 2015 speech marking the 50th anniversary of the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

The canvas can be seen from many floors for those who visit. However, on Thursday, Obama was only seeing a 44-foot-tall mock-up that was built inside the McCormick Place. Creators wanted to give him an opportunity to see how it will work as a multi-level canvas that will use seven projectors.

As for the Obama Presidential Center, the nearly 20-acre campus is starting to take shape along Stony Island Avenue.

On Thursday, Obama sat in on briefings to cover the interior design of everything inside the museum, from the furniture to the cafe, a restaurant, and a retail store.

The Obama Foundation also recently revealed the first renderings of the 45,000-square-foot athletic and conference center, which crews will break ground for on Monday. The center will essentially serve as a hub for activities and gatherings with studios, recreational, wellness, and community activities.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.