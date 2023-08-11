Construction limits access to Chicago's 'Bean' until 2024
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting next week, you will have limited access to what's officially known as "Cloud Gate."
Construction on Grainer Plaza, which surrounds "The Bean," will be closed as a tourist attraction.
The work starts Tuesday and will continue through the spring of 2024.
Repairs will include replacing pavers and upgrading accessibility.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.