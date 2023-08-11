Watch CBS News
Construction limits access to Chicago's 'Bean' until 2024

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting next week, you will have limited access to what's officially known as "Cloud Gate."

  Construction on Grainer Plaza, which surrounds "The Bean," will be closed as a tourist attraction.

  The work starts Tuesday and will continue through the spring of 2024.

Repairs will include replacing pavers and upgrading accessibility.

