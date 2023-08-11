Construction limits access to Chicago's 'Bean' until 2024

Construction limits access to Chicago's 'Bean' until 2024

Construction limits access to Chicago's 'Bean' until 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting next week, you will have limited access to what's officially known as "Cloud Gate."

Construction on Grainer Plaza, which surrounds "The Bean," will be closed as a tourist attraction.

The work starts Tuesday and will continue through the spring of 2024.

Repairs will include replacing pavers and upgrading accessibility.

Please be advised that construction on Grainger Plaza surrounding Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”) in #MillenniumPark will begin around August 15, 2023 and continue through the spring of 2024. During this time, public access and views of Cloud Gate will be limited. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ubUjmtHzl6 — Millennium Park (@Millennium_Park) August 10, 2023