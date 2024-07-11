Rep. Brad Schneider joins growing list of Democrats urging President Biden to drop out of race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congressman Brad Schneider became the latest Democratic lawmaker to urge President Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House in the wake of his debate performance last month.

Schneider is now the 11th House Democrat to call on Biden to exit the race, and the second congressman from Illinois to do so.

Schneider said he believes Biden is "one of our greatest presidents," but believes it's time for him to "secure his legacy and boldly deliver the nation to a new generation of leadership."

"I love President Biden. I am forever grateful for his leadership and service to our nation. The time has come, however, for President Biden to heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership to guide us to the future he has enabled and empowered us to pursue," Schneider said in a statement.

Schneider joins U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley as the first two Democratic members of Congress from Illinois to urge Biden to drop out of the race against former President Donald Trump.

Quigley has gone on record multiple times saying he does not believe Biden can beat Trump in November in the wake of his poor debate performance against Trump last month, and the growing questions about his health and ability to serve another four-year term.

"The fighting spirit and pride and courage that served the country so well four years ago, helped Joe Biden win, will bring the ticket down this time. He just has to step down because he can't win, and my colleagues need to recognize that," Quigley said on Tuesday.

While Schneider did not say specifically that he believes Biden can't win in November, he suggested it will be difficult for Biden to defeat Trump.

"We are faced with a stark choice: be resigned to slog through this election praying we can successfully defend our democracy, or enthusiastically embrace a vibrant vision for our future, building on the extraordinary foundation President Biden has created for our nation over the past four years," he said.

Calling Trump "an absolute threat to the very core of our nation," Schneider said the former president is a threat to democracy, national security, the economy, and women's reproductive rights.

Schneider said, by stepping aside now, Biden "can lead the transition of power to a new generation that can build a stronger party and a stronger nation. I fear if he fails to make the right choice, our democracy will hang in the balance."

Other top Democrats in Illinois have continued to support Biden as the party's nominee.

U.S. Reps. Jonathan Jackson, Robin Kelly, Sean Casten, Danny Davis, and Jan Schakowsky all have expressed continued support of the president.

"I think the president has made it clear—unequivocally, and without a doubt—that he's in it to win it," said Davis. "Joe has integrity. Trump has none. Biden all the way."

However, when asked if he had concerns about Mr. Biden being on the ticket, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said this week, "Of course I do."

"And I think that he's trying to address those directly by the style and the nature of his campaign," Durbin said. "I think he's aware of the fact that what happened to that debate was disastrous. "

When asked what his specific concerns were, Durbin said, "Concerns is whether or not that was a one-off situation, or there is more to the issue."

Gov. JB Pritzker, who has been floated as a potential replacement for Biden on the ticket if the president were to drop out, has continued to support Biden, and declined to say if he would run if Biden doesn't.

"I'm supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president," he said earlier this week. "I'm going to work my tail off to make sure that they win."

Pritzker also has said Biden has an opportunity to redeem himself at the NATO Summit on Thursday.

"I think that President Biden—and I've said this—he needs to go out there and answer all the questions, and he needs to show people that he's the leader of the free world, and that he's doing a heck of a job of making sure that the United States is leading us," Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday. "And we have a lot of enemies in the world, and it is going to take a tough, strong, smart, and principled leader. That's what Joe Biden is."

However, on Wednesday a hot microphone at an unrelated event caught Pritzker making what appeared to be a remark about the state of the presidential race.

"I mean, we're just going to keep fighting. I don't know what to say. You know, got to do what we have to do," Pritzker was heard saying to a man at the event. "I don't like where we are, but..."

Jordan Abudayyeh, deputy chief of communications for Gov. Pritzker's office, said it "sounds like [Pritzker] was talking about the state of the presidential race."