Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo are again "chompions" at annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEW YORK - It was a repeat performance for the two top competitive eaters at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island.

Miki Sudo was triumphant in her return, eating 39 and a half hot dogs. It's her ninth straight championship.

Torrential rain delayed the men's competition - but when it finally took place - Joey Chestnut, now the 16-time champion, once again secured the coveted Mustard Belt with 62 hot dogs.

On Monday, Chestnut weighed in at 225 pounds, and said he was raring to go.

"The crowd expects me to come out here hungry. They expect me to come out and eat fast. And I'm going to deliver. They want to see a record, and I'm going to do everything I can to deliver that, too," Chestnut said.

"I feel pressure on the women's side to put up a high number in our contest. I really want the women's field to rival that of the men's. So I kind of just consider myself as a representative, in that sense. I want the women's average to go up," Sudo said at the weigh-in.

The contest dates back to 1916.