Chicago crews respond to Gold Coast condo fire along State Street

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a fire at a large residential tower in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 1000 block of North State Street, near the intersection with West Maple Street.

The fire appeared to be burning on the 12th floor of the building. Both smoke and flames could be seen coming from at least one unit.

Crews reported at about 7:15 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished, but smoke conditions still lingered. Responders were in the process of checking apartments for residents' well-being.

Sources told CBS Chicago that at least two people were taken to area hospitals. One was reported to be in serious condition, and the other was in good condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Chicago for further updates.