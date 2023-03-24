Convicted con man Rick Dugo agrees to plea deal, gets 8 years in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Convicted con artist Rick Dugo begins an 8-year prison sentence on Friday.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose his crimes.

Dugo appeared in a Lake County courtroom, thinner and grayer than the last time we saw him.

Last month, he was convicted in the first of four trials that involved four victims who were scammed out of nearly $1 million.

Instead of facing three more trials, Dugo agreed to an 8-year sentence that includes a felony conviction for theft.