Watch CBS News
Local News

Convicted con man Rick Dugo agrees to plea deal, gets 8 years in prison

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Convicted con artist Rick Dugo sentenced to 8 years in prison
Convicted con artist Rick Dugo sentenced to 8 years in prison 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Convicted con artist Rick Dugo begins an 8-year prison sentence on Friday.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose his crimes.

Dugo appeared in a Lake County courtroom, thinner and grayer than the last time we saw him.

Last month, he was convicted in the first of four trials that involved four victims who were scammed out of nearly $1 million.

Instead of facing three more trials, Dugo agreed to an 8-year sentence that includes a felony conviction for theft. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.