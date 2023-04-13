Watch CBS News
Community meeting held on problem buildings on Sheridan Road in Rogers Park

Neighbors share concerns about problem property in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community meeting was held Thursday evening in Rogers Park, as neighbors had their chance to speak their minds about what they call a problem property.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported this week on the two-building apartment complex at 7650-7654 N. Sheridan Rd. – just north of the intersection with Rogers Avenue.

Neighbors say the complex been plagued by deadly overdoses, a large fire – and even a murder.

On Tuesday, March 21, 45-year-old Quentin Pruett was visiting family and friends in Chicago from Wisconsin when he was shot and killed in what his family says might have been a case of mistaken identity.

The residents are hoping for action from Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) and Chicago Police.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

