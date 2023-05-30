Community leaders addressing violent holiday weekend in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Community leaders are gathering in Lakeview Tuesday morning after a violent Memorial Day weekend.
One person was shot and killed in Lakeview Saturday, and early Sunday morning, three people were shot.
Lakeview residents are now calling on police to step up patrols and get extra security to the area.
A media conference is planned for 10:30 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.