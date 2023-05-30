Watch CBS News
Community leaders addressing violent holiday weekend in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Community leaders are gathering in Lakeview Tuesday morning after a violent Memorial Day weekend.

One person was shot and killed in Lakeview Saturday, and early Sunday morning, three people were shot. 

Lakeview residents are now calling on police to step up patrols and get extra security to the area. 

A media conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. 

