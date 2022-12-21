Chatham community to help little boy of mother, grandfather found dead inside apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community is coming together Wednesday to help a little boy who lost his mother and grandfather two weeks ago.
Back on Dec. 7, police found the bodies of 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her 79-year-old father in their family apartment near 81st and Drexel.
Jenkins' son, 2-year-old CJ, was in the apartment but was not hurt.
Around 1:30 p.m., CJ's family and business leaders in Chatham are coming together so he can meet Santa Claus.
After the two have a one-on-one meet-and-greet, the group will help give out food and presents to other families in need as well.
