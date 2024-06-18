Common and Grant Park Orchestra to headline Millennium Park 20th anniversary celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Next month marks the 20th anniversary of Millennium Park's opening, and Chicago is throwing a four-day-long celebration to mark the milestone.

From July 18 to July 21, the city will present everything from public art installations to dance performances; all of it free programming for the whole family, topped off with a headline concert from Grammy and Emmy Award-winning hip hop star Common alongside the Grant Park Orchestra.

"When they were rehearsing, I was like, 'Wow, this is about to be special,'" Common said.

Common, a Chicago native, is getting ready to take the stage at Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, alongside the Grant Park Orchestra, as one of the headliners for the park's 20th anniversary celebration.

"I performed at festivals in Chicago, performed all over Chicago, but I haven't been on the Grant Park stage, and definitely haven't been with the orchestra," he said. "It's just a brand new experience because somebody might be like, 'I love your song "Go!," but to hear with the orchestra is different.' … You're still getting the foundation of the music, like of what it is and what we created, but it's elevated because there's all these musicians playing, and they're with who they are to the music."

Their collaboration is one on a list of events and performances lined up for the four-day celebration.

Hosted by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the celebration is expected to bring out thousands to enjoy the music, the art, and the activities at Millennium Park.

"It's going to be jam-packed. People are excited. People want to be outside," said Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. "Natural beauty, native spaces, native plants to here. So we're very excited."

Both in the park and around the city, there's more to do than one person could if they wanted to, but Common's headliner performance with the Grant Parrk Orchestra is set for Saturday, July 20.

You can reserve free bowl seating online. While lawn seating normally is first come, first served, for this concert only, reservations are required.