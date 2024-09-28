ComEd workers head to South Carolina to assist with post-Helene power restoration efforts

40 killed in 4 states, millions without power from Hurricane Helene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd crews were headed to South Carolina Saturday to help with recovery from Hurricane Helene.

A total of 100 distribution line workers and support staff left from the ComEd facility in the Avondale neighborhood on Saturday morning. They will help Dominion Energy restore power.

Another 30 ComEd transmission line workers and support staff headed for Georgia with the same purpose in mind on Friday.

ComEd said it could take several days to turn the electricity back on for everyone affected by the hurricane.

More than 3.2 million customers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia were without power late Saturday afternoon in the wake of the hurricane, according to utility tracker Find Energy.

Helene also killed at least 57 people across multiple states as it wreaked havoc across the Southeast.