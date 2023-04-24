Closing arguments begin in federal ComEd bribery trial

CHICAGO (CBS) – Closing arguments have started in the ComEd bribery trial, which is entering its seventh week in federal court.

A jury will soon decide if the "ComEd Four" crossed the line of legitimate lobbying into illegal bribery when it came to the defendants' relationship with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. CBS 2's Tara Molina was at the courthouse where the jury heard from the prosecutors first.

Prosecutors painstakingly went over the details they spent weeks on during the trial showing how, they said, ComEd got legislation passed by influencing and paying off Madigan's people.

The four defendants face charges ranging from bribery to falsifying records. The defendants are ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, who testified on her own behalf, former ComEd lobbyist Mike McClain, retired ComEd VP John Hooker, who also testified during the trial, and former head of the City Club of Chicago and ComEd consultant Jay Doherty.

In their closing argument, federal prosecutors went over weeks of testimony, recorded calls and even videos the jury reviewed throughout the trial. They pointed out the main ways they said the four defendants illegally influenced Madigan in exchange for legislation favoring ComEd.

The benefits? The $1.3 million paid by ComEd to subcontractors, allies of Madigan, men who were paid thousands of dollars a month for years for no real work.

There was also $1.8 million paid out to a contracted private law firm, Reyes Kurson, a supporter of Madigan. Prosecutors said the contract was used to reward and corruptly influence Madigan more than once.

There were the internships reserved with ComEd for the 13th Ward, Madigan's ward, without the same competitive requirements of the standard ComEd internship. Finally, there was also a seat on the company's board, a pick and push made by Madigan.

Prosecutors argued these were all examples of corruption, not politics. They said the conspiracy reached a point where "when Madigan said 'jump,' these defendants said 'how high?'"

Jurors heard from McClain's attorney next who said he never crossed into illegal territory. He was simply doing his job as a lobbyist.