Closing arguments begin in federal ComEd bribery trial Closing arguments have started in the ComEd bribery trial, which is entering its seventh week in federal court. A jury will soon decide if the "ComEd Four" crossed the line of legitimate lobbying into illegal bribery when it came to the defendants' relationship with former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. CBS 2's Tara Molina was at the courthouse where the jury heard from the prosecutors first.