Watch CBS News
Local News

ComEd getting ready for severe weather and possible power outages

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

ComEd prepares for this week's severe weather
ComEd prepares for this week's severe weather 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is getting crews and equipment ready in case the winter storm causes any power outages.

The utility company isn't just concerned about heavy snow and ice, but the high winds that could bring down power lines. You can report power problems by texting OUT to 2-6-6-3-3 or calling 1-800-EDISON.

Police and fire stations and hospitals will get priority for restoration if there's an outage.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 11:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.