ComEd getting ready for severe weather and possible power outages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is getting crews and equipment ready in case the winter storm causes any power outages.

The utility company isn't just concerned about heavy snow and ice, but the high winds that could bring down power lines. You can report power problems by texting OUT to 2-6-6-3-3 or calling 1-800-EDISON.

Police and fire stations and hospitals will get priority for restoration if there's an outage.

❄️Say it ain't snow! With up to 12" forecasted for Thursday, our crews are ready to restore any outages.



"We've strengthened our system over the years to reduce the impacts this can have on our customers" – Terry Donnelly, our president & COO.