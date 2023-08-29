No kidding! ComEd goats get a 'thank you ' tour of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEds goats are celebrating another successful season.

As a thank you for clearing more than seven acres of brush near power lines at Matthiessen State Park, the goats will get a tour of Chicago today.

They previously took a boat tour on the Chicago River.

On Tuesday afternoon, the goats will make regular stops at Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue to mingle with customers.

Since 2019, goats have helped ComEd prevent outages caused by overgrown vegetation near powerlines.