Columbia College faculty union reaches tentative agreement with administration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tentative agreement was reached between the administration of Columbia College and adjunct faculty.

More than 600 part-time adjunct professors at Columbia College Chicago went on strike in October, accusing the school of not providing a quality education.

The agreement ends a strike lasting almost 50 days, seen as the longest adjunct faculty strike in U.S. history.

"I am pleased to announce that, after months of difficult negotiations, countless hours of intensive bargaining throughout the strike, and the assistance of a federal mediator, we reached a tentative agreement on Sunday that addresses many of our concerns on behalf of our students and adjunct faculty," said Diana Vallera, CFAC president and photography professor.



After union members and leaders of Columbia College vote on it, specific details will be released. be provided after union members and college leaders vote upon it.

If agreed upon, the new contract will take effect immediately. "Adjunct faculty would resume teaching on Jan. 2, after the college's winter break," according to the union.



"This agreement makes important progress towards ensuring that Columbia puts students' educational needs and faculty equity above profits, but there is still much work to do," added Vallera.





