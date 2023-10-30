Part time professors to go on strike at Columbia College Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 600 part time adjunct professors who are part of the Columbia College Faculty Union are preparing to go on strike Monday. This comes as the union accuses the school of not providing a quality education.

The accusation stems from recent changes made by the college. The changes include classes being cut and merged and an increase in class size, which impacts both faculty and staff.

"the students' tuitions have been going up, and the quality of education is going down," said Diana Vallera.

For nearly two decades Vallera has been a part time photography professor at Columbia College. She's also the president of the Columbia College Faculty Union, leading many to the picket lines.

"And they tried to save $2 million this academic year by increasing class size, eliminating courses on the backs of the part time faculty, the most marginalized faculty. And this is two weeks before the semester begins," she said.

The union says a structural deficit is now leading to an unfair labor practice strike amongst the part time faculty at the college. They're faculty who Vallera says live paycheck to paycheck with no benefits.

"So for us, we're just standing up for the quality of education," said Vallera. "So we're making sure that everybody does have access to that quality."

Quality is what Lizeth Medina expects as a full time student, but she is already seeing her schedule affected by the strike.

"I know that I'm already not having one of my classes," she said. "Until the strike is over, which we still don't know when that's going to be."

CBS 2 reached out to the college, and they addressed the restructuring of course offerings and increased classroom size. They said, in part, "We are committed to minimizing impact on instruction where possible, and to protecting students' academic progress, while meeting our responsibilities to ensure the sustainability of the college to serve its students."

The school also stated a larger share of courses will now be taught by full time faculty.

"They never notified the union," Vallera said. "So we happen to be at a meeting where we found out that these changes were starting to happen."

Students like Medina, who came to the college in hopes of earning a degree, will join professors on the picket line.

"I really want to show my support because this is impacting faculty and students, you know. They're cutting or they want to cut our classes," she said.

The college spokesperson also said they are disappointed in the union's leadership that called the strike.

The union president hopes the two can bargain in good faith for the greater needs of students regardless of a deficit.

The union will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday outside the school.