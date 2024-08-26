Northwestern mum on starting quarterback ahead of season opener vs. Miami

The college football season kicks off in earnest this week with the Illini opening things up on Thursday under the lights against Eastern Illinois in Champaign.

On Saturday night, Notre Dame will head to Texas A&M in a top-20 matchup.

And Northwestern will host MAC power Miami of Ohio earlier on Saturday.

The Wildcats' temporary lakefront stadium is drawing a lot of interest. Equally intriguing is who will be Northwetern's starting quarterback when they take the field next weekend.

A clear-cut number-one starter has yet to merge from the QB competition between graduate transfer Mike Wright and redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch.

It sounded like Northwestern head coach David Braun will keep the Redhawks guessing as to who they will face on Saturday.

"To be very honest with you, we'd never keep this in house if the decision was very clear at the beginning of camp," Braun said. "It really comes down to, from a defensive coordinator's perspective, certainly Miami is studying both Jack and Mike very thoroughly. They do have a similar skillset, but as a coordinator, you only have so much time in a day. If I know as the defensive coordinator who that starting coordinator is gonna be, there's gonna be extra studies that I can go back on and that information doesn't necessarily have to me Miami's until gameday."