CMT Music Awards: Tonight's big winners
AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) - The Lone Star State hosted one of the biggest nights in Country Music. The CMT Music Awards, typically held in Nashville, made a first-time stop in Austin.
Here's a full list of this year's nominees and winners, indicated in bold.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - "Bonfire at Tina's"
- Blake Shelton - "No Body"
- Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"
- Cody Johnson - "Human"
- Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth a Shot"
- Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"
- Jimmie Allen - "Down Home"
- Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God" *WINNER
- Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts"
- Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"
- Little Big Town - "Rich Man"
- Luke Bryan - "Country On"
- Luke Combs - "The Kind of Love We Make"
- Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"
- Walker Hayes - "AA"
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Carly Pearce - "What He Didn't Do"
- Carrie Underwood - "Ghost Story"
- Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"
- Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"
- Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like a Truck" *WINNER
- Maren Morris - "Humble Quest"
- Miranda Lambert - "Actin' Up"
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and a Hard Place"
- Cody Johnson - "Human"
- Cole Swindell - "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"
- Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" *WINNER
- Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"
- Luke Combs - "The Kind of Love We Make"
- Morgan Wallen - "Wasted on You"
GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"
- Lady A - "Summer State of Mind"
- Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"
- Parmalee - "Take My Name"
- The War and Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"
- Zac Brown Band - "Out in the Middle" *WINNER
FEMALE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Avery Anna - "Narcissist"
- Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted to He Would"
- MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"
- Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange" *WINNER
- Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"
- Tiera Kennedy - "Found It in You"
MALE BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall in Love"
- Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"
- Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"
- Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"
- Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" *WINNER
- Nate Smith - "Whiskey on You"
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth a Shot"
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "Wait in the truck" *WINNER
- Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"
- Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"
- Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way to Go"
- Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"
- Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
- Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around" (from "CMT Giants: Vince Gill")
- Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS) *WINNER
- Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
- Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry" (from "CMT Storytellers")
- Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down" (from "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn")
- LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket" (from "CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends")
- Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
- The Judds - "Love Can Build a Bridge" (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
- Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose" (from "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration")
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- Charley Crockett - "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from "CMT Campfire Sessions")
- Chris Young - "Gettin' You Home" (from "CMT Stages")
- Ingrid Andress - "Wishful Drinking" (from "CMT Studio Sessions")
- Jelly Roll - "Son of a Sinner" (from "CMT All Access") *WINNER
- Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange" (from "CMT Viral to Verified")
- Scotty McCreery - "Damn Strait" (from "CMT Campfire Sessions")
CNN contributed to this report.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.