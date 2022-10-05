First Alert Weather: Cloudy with mild temps in the 70s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure over our heads starts to slide away as the next weather-maker approaches. Wednesday sees clouds increase. High in the mid-70s.
A cold front approaches us Thursday, crossing northern Illinois in the midday hours. Mild temps to start the day and then sliding sharply through the afternoon with some rain and breezy conditions.
The cold takes hold on Friday with a high in the low 50s! Brrr.
Stats
Normal High- 68
Tuesday- 74
Today- 74
Sunrise- 6:53am
Forecast
Today- Increasing clouds. High of 74.
Tonight- A few showers possible, late. Low of 54.
Thursday- Mostly cloudy, high of 69. Breezy with showers and falling temps in the afternoon.
