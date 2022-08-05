Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly clear by evening, temps dip to low 70s

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spotty shower or storm is possible through sunset, but mainly for areas to the south of Chicago. Mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling to the 70s after 8 p.m.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low 70s. Some patchy areas of fog will be possible, especially for areas south of I-80.  

Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s, but a muggy airmass will make it feel near 100 degrees in many spots with the heat index.

Sunday will feature highs near 90°, with very humid conditions. Afternoon and evening showers are possible. A few storms could be heavy. Rain and storm chances continue Sunday night and into Monday.

Highs on Monday will be cooler in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear evening with a spotty shower. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Low 73°

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Hot and humid. High 92°, with heat index values between 95° to 100°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 92°

August 5, 2022

