Hammond Public Library closed due to water leak

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A water leak forced the public library in Hammond to close.

According to the library's website, they don't know how long repairs will take.

A Facebook post says the overhead sprinkler system froze and burst over the holiday weekend - causing extensive damage.

Be on the lookout for an official statement from our Board of Trustees. In the meantime, a quick update: a line of our...

Posted by Hammond Public Library on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due dates for books will be extended and digital sources are available on hammondlibrary.org.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 7:53 AM

