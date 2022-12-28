Hammond Public Library closed due to water leak
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A water leak forced the public library in Hammond to close.
According to the library's website, they don't know how long repairs will take.
A Facebook post says the overhead sprinkler system froze and burst over the holiday weekend - causing extensive damage.
Due dates for books will be extended and digital sources are available on hammondlibrary.org.
