Hammond Public Library closed due to water leak

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A water leak forced the public library in Hammond to close.

According to the library's website, they don't know how long repairs will take.

A Facebook post says the overhead sprinkler system froze and burst over the holiday weekend - causing extensive damage.

Be on the lookout for an official statement from our Board of Trustees. In the meantime, a quick update: a line of our... Posted by Hammond Public Library on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due dates for books will be extended and digital sources are available on hammondlibrary.org.