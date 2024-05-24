Prosecutors reveal what led to fatal stabbing of Chicago West Loop restaurant worker

CHICAGO (CBS) – The West Loop restaurant worker charged with fatally stabbing his coworker on Wednesday at the City Winery will remain in jail, a judge ordered on Friday.

Prosecutors said Clarence Johnson, a 41-year-old dishwasher at City Winery, allegedly used a pocket knife to attack his coworker, Francois Swain, 47. Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the attack.

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Anne McCord said the restaurant manager, bartender, and two customers watched in horror as Johnson repeatedly stabbed Swain in what was called an unprovoked attack.

McCord said moments before the incident, Johnson had laid face down on the floor in the restaurant, made statements praising Jesus, then got up and walked away. He was then seen on video pushing Swain against the bar. Moments later, witnesses said they saw Johnson stab Swain multiple times.

"The bartender ran from the bar and provided aid to the victim," McCord said. "The bartender also observed the defendant try to render aid to the victim as well."

Prosecutors added that first responders treated Johnson for four stab wounds in his chest, shoulder, and back. He ultimately died at an area hospital. Swain's family said he had just recently become a grandfather.

Francois Swain, 41, was fatally stabbed on May 22, 2024 while working at the City Winery in Chicago's West Loop. His alleged attacker, a coworker, was charged with first-degree murder. Erica Swain Ferrell

McCord also said before being read his Miranda rights, Johnson "made spontaneous statements that he didn't mean to do that to the victim."

Johnson's girlfriend agreed to speak with CBS 2 under the condition her name not be used. She said she believes Johnson was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the past and was not taking medication. She said she noticed changes in him over the past week.

"I noticed his demeanor was different," she said. "It was changing. In a way that, he wasn't acting the same. He just wasn't acting the same."

Johnson had 12 prior felony convictions, primarily for drug possession. He was sentenced to six years for possession of a firearm by a gang member. He recently finished probation for a 2020 drug possession charge.

City Winery did not respond to a request for comment on their employee's background.